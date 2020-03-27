Noakhali building locked down after youth’s death from fever, cough













Police have put a building under lockdown in Choumuhini Bazar area in Begumganj upazila after the death of a young man, who was suffering from fever and cough, on Thursday night.

Syed Mohiuddin Abdul Azim, resident medical officer of Noakhali General Hospital, said the 23-year-old man died at the hospital on Thursday night. “He might have died from a cardiac arrest,” he added.

The youth, an assistant to a dentist at Choumuhuni Bazar area, had been suffering from fever and cough for the last one week, said Mahbubul Alam, Begumganj upazila nirbahi officer.

Dr Mominur Rahman, Noakhali civil surgeon, said they have sent the blood sample of the deceased to the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) in the capital for test to ensure whether he died from coronavirus.

After the youth’s death, the local administration declared Azizia Plaza as the quarantine centre, he said, adding that the youth used to live on the third floor of the building.





The movement of people in the area was also restricted, the civil surgeon said.

Law enforcers took position in front of the building.





Bangladesh has so far reported five deaths from Covid-19.





Besides, there are currently 28 patients under treatment while 11 others have already made recovery.





Meanwhile, the death toll from the coronavirus or COVID-19 has jumped to 24,087 globally as of Friday.

It has so far infected 532,224 people around the world, according to worldometer.

Of them, 383,811 are currently being treated with 19,357 being in serious or critical condition.

Leave Your Comments