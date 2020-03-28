

Haripur Zamindar Bari is situated on the bank of Titas River at Harinber village of Haripur union, Nasirnagar upazila. This is around 15 kilometer south-east from Nasirnagar town. This 175 years old historic building is also known as Rajbari (king's palace), Boro Bari, or Zamindar Bari.









The main attractions inside include beautiful carvings on the wall of the second floor and fourteen statues of Raja Jagendra Narayan. On the western side of the building there is a Shiva Temple and in front of this temple, there is a Naat Mandir. This used to be a rich library at the Rajbari Premises.





The Zamindari, the area for which the Zamindar was responsible, was 300-400 years ago. Sri Jukto Babu Ghono Sham Kundu was a big businessman during that time, he had a handicraft business. He used to come to this area for business purposes.











But once, by cheating, he took over this Zamindari, and started the new Zamindari which followed the Hindu religion. The Zamindari was ruled by two brothers, one was Sri Jukto Babu Narayan Rai Chowdhury, and the second one was Sri Jukto Babu Bishendro Narayan Rai Chowdhury. Their father was Sri Jukto Babu Rajoshri Jogendro Narayan Rai Chowdhury and their mother was Sham Mohini Chowdhurani.





When you visit this Zamindar Bari, you will find a lot of things which hold their grandeur still, but in a ruined condition. You can see the outstanding terracotta temple, design, famous architecture and all other stuff and attractive decoration and the grills which have a different shape and design.

