Coronavirus cases in Germany rise to 42,288

A cameraman wears a face mask as he films a session at the Bundestag, Germany's lower house of parliament, in Berlin on Wednesday. -AFP



The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Germany has risen to 42,288 and 253 people have died of the disease, statistics from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed on Friday.





Cases rose by 5,780 compared with the previous day while the death toll climbed by 55, the tally showed.As Covid-19 closes in on the United States, physicians and epidemiologists and crystal ball spinners are trying to forecast just how bad things might get. Right now, cases are already in the tens of thousands and climbing every day. The enormous costs to society and to individuals seem too staggering to comprehend.





The number of deaths, however, is the most important measure to define where this pandemic settles in the grim lineup of previous catastrophic infectious diseases. Worldwide, more than 4% of patientsnearing 19,000 have died, with many more to come, and each death its own heartbreaking story. As of this past weekend, nine countries had diagnosed more than 9,000 cases, and three South Korea, Switzerland, and Germany had deaths rates well below the others. For South Korea, this in part is due to the cases occurring in much younger people, while the information in Switzerland is only now emerging.



But for Germany, Covid-19 is being diagnosed in the same middle-aged people as other countries. The deaths in Germany also fit the seemingly established pattern of also occurring among the very old.





---Reuters, Berlin





