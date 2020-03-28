CCC sprays disinfectant water on roads for 3rd day



Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) Mayor AJM Nasir Uddin sprayed disinfectant water on the roads here for the third consecutive day today. The operation started from Chattogram General Hospital in the city at 11:50 am to spray antivirus water. The city mayor along with officers and employees of CCC sprayed germicide water at the city's GEC area. AJM Nasir Uddin urged the city dwellers to obey proper guidelines of World Health Organization without fear to check the coronavirus. He asked the city dwellers to stay home during the government declared 10-day holiday.





It is possible to prevent the spread of coronavirus through the combined awareness of all, he added. The mayor said the water spraying program will continue in the port city until the outbreak of coronavirus subdues. He urged the city dwellers to obey the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to prevent coronavirus in the country.





---BSS

Leave Your Comments