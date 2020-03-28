Mobile operators seek assistance for uninterrupted service





Mobile operators sought assistance from the government, especially from the law enforcement agencies, to continue providing uninterrupted services to the people during the holidays or shutdown because of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.





Telecom has been declared as an emergency service following the government's instructions. Mobile network operators (MNO) have been providing uninterrupted services across the country, said a press release.







According to notices circulated by the Cabinet Division and the Ministry of Public Administration on March 20, providers of emergency utility services such as electricity, water, gas, fire service, cleaning operations, telephone and internet will continue providing services and keep their offices open during the holidays and shutdown.





However, in some places, officials and or representatives of the mobile network operators faced challenges from the law enforcement agencies during their official works including network management, recharge and distribution and customer service.





The Association of Mobile Telecom Operators of Bangladesh (AMTOB) has requested law enforcement agencies to communicate with their field officials so that mobile operators can provide their countrywide uninterrupted services and keep their offices open without any disruption, added the release.



