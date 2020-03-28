Internet users in BD up by 7.38 lakh in Feb





Bangladesh witnessed a sharp rise of internet users by 7.38 lakh in a month, as the total number stood at 9.99 crore in February from 9.92 crore in January.







Among the total users, mobile internet connection was 9.42 crore, according to the latest statistics released by the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).







In January, the mobile internet connection was 9.34 crore. Besides, the WiMAX internet connection number decreased to 5,000 in February. BTRC has issued LTE license to the three BWA operators - Banglalion, Qubee and Ollo as the WiMAX technology became obsolete globally.





However, the ISP and PSTN internet connection rose to 57.43 lakh in February. On the other hand, mobile phone subscribers has increased by 4.99 lakh in February, as the total number stood at 16.61 crore from 16.56 crore in January.





Market leader Grameenphone has lost 6.09 lakh subscribers, which pushed down its total base to 7.58 crore in February from 7.64 crore in January. Besides, Robi has bagged 2.90 lakh subscribers to take its tally to 4.96 crore from 4.93 crore in January.



Banglalink acquired 8.22 lakh subscribers which pushed up its total base to 3.57 crore from 3.49 crore in February while Teletalk's customers came down to 48.73 lakh.









