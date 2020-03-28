South China Sea: Sino-US competition





On 10 March 2020, the guided-missile destroyer USS McCampbell steamed through disputed waters in the South China Sea in the second freedom of navigation operation by the U.S. Navy this year.







The destroyer sailed near the Paracel Islands, a group of contested islands and reefs in the South China Sea. China, Taiwan, and Vietnam have overlapping claims on the Paracels. Beijing has objected to the passage of USS McCampbell. However, the USA administration said International law holds that ships from other nations do not need permission for "innocent passage" within a 12-mile territorial limit.





Why the South China Sea is important? To answer this question, we need to know the location of the sea. As it says in the name the South China Sea is on the south of China and on the east of Vietnam, and west of the Philippines. It also spans from the east of the Malay Peninsula and Sumatra, up to the Strait of Singapore in the western, and the north of the Bangka Belitung Islands and Borneoside is the specific geographical location of the SCS. It is a marginal sea that is part of the Pacific Ocean.







It's encompassing area starts from the Karimata and Malacca Straits to the Strait of Taiwan of around 3,500,000 square kilometers having a border with the People's Republic of China, the Republic of China (Taiwan), the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Singapore, and Vietnam. Due to its location, it carries tremendous strategic importance.







In addition, more than 5 trillion trade passing through the sea and it is believed that 40 percent of the global liquified natural gas (190 trillion cubic feet) and more than 11 billion barrels of untapped oil lie beneath its seabed. In addition to that, it also contains over 250 small islands, atolls, cays, shoals, reefs, and sandbars. There are two major archipelagos namely the Paracel Islands and the Spratly Islands.







Given all the importance of the sea the neighbors are having overlapping claims on the different islands. China claims almost all of the South China Sea including all the islands in it based on the nine-dash line which they claim has historical evidence to it. Though the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Brunei have overlapping claims in the waters where the Chinese, U.S., Japanese and some Southeast Asian navies routinely operate.





The other neighbors claim parts of the SCS close to their land area according to the international maritime laws. This is what makes it a hot zone of disputes. And in the recent pasts, the satellite images of Parcel and Spratly Islands captured shows that there are military installations and runways of China.







This is where the non-clement states come in. And they are the USA, Japan, and Australia. Since 2018 the USA stepped up against China's military activity the USA has increased its naval presence. In the name of freedom of navigation operation (FONOPs), the USA wants to make sure there is open access to the South China Sea.







For Japan and Australia, this sea route is very important for their import and export of their necessary products. This is why the USA wants Japan and Australia to take part in the freedom of navigation operations. President Donald J. Trump emphasized the importance of such operations, and of ensuring free and open access to the region.







However, China has protested almost every freedom of navigation operation in the South China Sea by the USA. In some operations, there were standoffs between the USA navy ships and Chinese navy ships. Sometimes, the USA air vehicles were challenged during their air travel over the disputed areas.







The Philippines raised the case in 2013 in a five-judge permanent court of arbitration in The Hague, arguing that Beijing's claim violated UN conventions. And in 2016, the Huge tribunal overwhelmingly backed the Philippines in a case on the disputed waters of the South China Sea, ruling that rocky outcrops claimed by China - some of which are exposed only at low tide - cannot be used as the basis of territorial claims. However, in response, China just said that the Huge tribunal has no right and China will 'just ignore' the verdict.







Given the history and recent territorial claims and the naval presence in the South China Sea has become the most territorially disputed area in the world. China has created 3,200 Acres of new land in the Spratly Islands since 2013. And the recent picture shows that there are construction sites, buildings, airports, and military installations. And day by day China is increasing its military presence in the area.







On the other hand, the neighbors in the area don't want to be bullied by China and most of them have strategic partnerships with the USA. In addition, the USA, Japan, and Australia want that area to be free and open to navigation for trade and civilian purposes. For this reason, the USA wants a multilateral solution to the problem.







On the contrary, China wants a bilateral solution to the dispute between the neighbors. Russia has backed Beijing's position that direct talks should take place.





Given the recent rhetoric of the American politicians, we don't there the USA wants a war with China. On the other hand, China cannot afford a war with the USA given its current economic situation. As we understand the situation that there will be more military presence by both countries and several stand-offs but not direct confrontation or fight.(The different sources of information are acknowledged with gratitude)





The writer is Assistant Professor, Department of Public Administration, Comilla University, Bangladesh.

Email: krishna_du@yahoo.com

