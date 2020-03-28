'Kick 2'shelved





It is unlikely that a sequel to Salman Khan's 'Kick' will happen in the near future. Sources in the know say the project is far from being realized. "There is no script for 'Kick 2'. Producer SajidNadiadwala who will direct 'Kick 2' just as he had directed the first part, has been trying to crack an idea for the last two years, without success," says a source close to Nadiadwala, adding that the project can't take off because of the plot crisis. "SajidNadiadwala won't even think of starting the film until he has a script. Forget the script, there's no story idea for Kick 2," says the source. "Salman and Sajid may decide to work on an entirely different project now," says the source.



