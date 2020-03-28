Jacqueline sings in Bengali for 'GendaPhool'



Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to impress us with her new album 'GendaPhool' which will be featuring Badshah and her in the song. Looks like the actress has found an interest in featuring in music albums these days. Earlier this month, we saw Jacqueline Fernandez grooving to the song 'Mere Angne Mein' with 'Bigg Boss 13' winner AsimRiaz.





Now as per an exclusive update given to ETimes, Jacqueline will be seen singing for the first time for her new song 'GendaPhool'. The actress will be singing in Bengali along withBadshah in this song. Jacqueline has got training in using the correct Bengali dialect while singing the song in the regional language.





Jacqueline has never communicated in Bengali before, and to sing in Bengali wasn't easy for her. However the actress wanted to take up this challenge and try a hand on singing as well with this new song. The song features Badshah who will be seen introducing himself as Badshah 2.0. In an exclusive still of Jacqueline Fernandez, we can see the actress dressed in a Bengali saree. While she definitely looks pretty in this one. 'GendaPhool' released on 26th March, 2020.





