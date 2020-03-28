Asif'scoronavirus song 'Asbe Bijoy'



While the entire world is devastated by the attack of novel coronavirus (also known as Covid-19), Bangladesh has also been suffering equally like other affected countries after the outbreak of deadly disease was reported in the country recently. In a bid to control the spread of Covid-19 in the country, the government of Bangladesh has taken many initiatives on emergency basis.





Besides, the celebrities didn't remain silent in an awful situation like this when the country needs those most to perform keenly for raising awareness to fight the powerful coronavirus.







Like many other celebrities who are playing a role to raise awareness among the people about the disease and encouraging everyone to win this war, audience-admired singer Asif Akbar has rendered an inspirational song titled 'AsbeBijoy' to do the same. With an aim to build awareness among the masses about coronavirus, noted lyricist Jamal Hossain has penned down the lyric of the song, while promising singer-musician Muhin Khan is behind the tune and music arrangement of the song.





Regarding the song about coronavirus, Asif said, "Day by day, the coronavirus has continued to spread rapidly across our country. I urge everyone not to panic; rather, we all should follow the proper safety measures. We should avoid gathering and maintain social distancing properly.







Those who came from abroad are also the people of our country; I request them to keep them safe as well. You have to act like a responsible citizen not just for yourself, but also for the sake of your own family."





"We have to be united (not physically this time) regardless of our caste and religion to win against the coronavirus. With the aim of raising awareness, I have lent my vocal to a very timely song 'AsbeBijoy'. I hope that the lyric and tune of the song will inspire everyone to be alert about coronavirus. I wish everyone all the best," the singer added. Along with Asif, popular singers Muhin, Haimanti and Rajib have also lent their vocals to the song 'AsbeBijoy'.





