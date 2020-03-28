Hanif Sanket talks about COVID-19





The deadly coronavirus has spread to more than 196 countries around the world. It has also been transmitted in Bangladesh. Many people, including the World Health Organization, are spreading awareness about the virus. The people of the entertainment arena are also taking part in this. This time, HanifSanket, a cultural personality and popular presenter, created awareness and gave advice regarding coronavirus.





In a video message, he said, "Everyone knows the recently discovered coronavirus has become a global disaster. Most countries around the world are now infected with the virus. Covid-19 is the name of the infectious disease occurring from coronavirus. Until the spread of the disease in Wuhan, China, on December 25, the virus was unknown to everyone."





"To get rid of this disease, we need to change our daily behavior and behavior. No one should go out without an urgent need."





"It is important to remember that we can be infected with this disease at any time because we are all at risk of the disease now. Hence the need for awareness and alertness. The World Health Organization is raising the awareness of doctors and people of all levels. Everyone has to be aware."





Requesting caution against the rumors, he said, "Don't listen to any rumors on social media right now. Spreading rumor is confusing and even can be considered a crime. So do not listen to rumors, do not panic. Be aware; tell others to be aware too."

