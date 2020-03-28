Shaon finally embraces her family





On March 16 actress and producer MeherAfrozShaon returned to Dhaka from the United States. After that she remained in home quarantine to counter spread of coronavirus as per the government's direction. Shaon's health was checked at the HazratShahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. But even though she was not infected with the virus she decided to stay in home quarantine at her residence in Dhanmondi.







She finished the quarantine episode of a long 9 days. After this she has embraced her two sons and other family members once again. Shaon shared a video of the two boys approaching. It has gone viral. Sharon captioned the video, "They finally returned home."





Shaun was in quarantine for a total of nine days from March 16 to March 25. She said there was no sign of coronavirus in her body. Earlier, in a status on March 17, Shaonsaid, "I went to America long ago to attend a book fair. Despite the outbreak in Washington, coronavirus was not recorded in New York at that time. Emergency was issued in several US states soon after the virus outbreak. Then I didn't get out of the house at all.







The press conference of the 'Humayun Ahmed Literary and Cultural Conference-2020' was supposed to be held in New York on May 30th and 31st of this year has been canceled and the date of the main event was postponed. I was watching the news every moment and was wondering if I could return home to my children." "I'm fine, there is no fever, cough, no pain", she assured everyone.

