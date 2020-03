Masum





A student of Jagannath University (JnU) died of stroke at Auria village in Nesarabad upazila of Pirojpur early Friday.The deceased was identified as Sabit Hasan Masum, a Master's student of Statistics department of the university, reports UNb.





Masum suffered a stroke at his residence around 4am, his relatives said. Teachers and students of the department expressed condolence to his death.





