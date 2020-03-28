BKMEA asks members to shut factories





Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) has instructed all members to announce a production shutdown. That follows similar advice by Bangladesh Garm-ent Manufacturers and Exporters Association recommending a manufacturing shutdown amid surging coronavirus cases. BKMEA President AKM Selim Osman announced the decision from a media briefing on Friday, reports bdnews24.com.





He advised workers to avoid any travel during the holidays, requesting them to stay at home. In line with the government's decision, the association instructed members to keep the factories closed until Apr 4.





Earlier on Friday, BGMEA President Rubana Huq asked garment factory owners to follow the prime minister's instructions to stay at home and let the workers do so by shutting manufacturing units during the general holidays announced for the outbreak.





"I would like to request all members to keep the factories closed until Apr 4 to save the country and its people from the coronavirus pandemic. Now we aim to save Bangladesh from the harmful impacts caused by the coronavirus all over the world," Osman said.





The government has rolled out a Tk 50 billion package with almost all of the bailout funds going to the factory owners of the garment industry that earns $34 billion annually. The fund for workers employed in the export industries must be used only for paying wages and allowances to the workers and other employees.



Before Hasina's address to the nation on Wednesday, BKMEA instructed members to keep the factories closed for two days on Independence Day on Mar 26.The association stated at the time that further decision will be taken following advice from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.







"The prime minister announced a huge stimulus package to protect export industries from the economic impacts. She also facilitated the sector in many ways through Bangladesh Bank. Following her guidelines, the decision to shut down the production has been taken to ensure that no workers are affected by the crisis because of us," Osman said.







Leave Your Comments