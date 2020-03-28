Khaleda's lawyer Sanaullah Miah dies





BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's lawyer Advocate Sanaullah Miah died at a hospital in Dhaka on Friday. He was 60.





Sanaullah Miah breathed his last around 9:00pm while undergoing treatment at Gonoshasthaya Kendra, said Sayrul Kabir Khan, a member of the BNP chairperson's media wing. Miah, who was also the legal affairs secretary of BNP, left behind his wife, two daughters and a son.





Miah had been suffering from various diseases, including cancer, Sayrul said.BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and the party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir expressed deep condolence at the death.





