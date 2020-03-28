Khaleda in 'good mood' at Firoza





Despite having 'serious' illness, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, now quarantined, feels 'mentally relaxed, said party Vice Chairman Dr AZM Zahid Hossain.He said the BNP chief's daughter-in-law and her elder son Tarique Rahman's wife Dr Zubaida Rahman are overseeing her treatment from London, reports UNB.







Zahid, also former secretary general of pro-BNP physician's body Doctors Association of Bangladesh (DAB), said 75-year-old Khaleda has been given necessary treatment though she has been in quarantine. "Although she's seriously ill, she now feels comfortable at the homely environment. Her mental strength has boosted. The exhaustion which was visible in her appearance is also gradually improving."





He said Dr Zubaida Rahman, a cardiologist, is supervising Khaled's overall treatment.Zahid said the BNP chief has been in quarantine on the 1st floor of her Gulshan residence 'Firoza' as per the advice of her physicians. "A nurse and some healthcare service providers who look after her also remain in quarantine in the house."He said the nurse and the other health workers are providing Khaleda services maintaining proper rules and specific distance.





The DAB leader said Khaleda feels comfortable now as she can communicate with her loved ones through mobile and inform doctors about her complications. "She's spending time at the entire homely atmosphere by sometimes lying down, sitting down and reading books."





About the treatment, Prof Zahid said a team of her personal specialist physicians has modified some of the medications given by the medical board of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), where she had been receiving treatment since April 1 last year until she was temporarily released on Wednesday.





He said Khaleda has severe pain in the joints of her hands and feet due to rheumatoid arthritis. "So, her doctors have brought some changes in the treatment to help relieve the pain."The DAB leader also said Khaleda has become mentally distressed due to loneliness in the prison. "She has weaknesses and lost 9-10 kg weight. She has also diabetic problem."





"We hope she'll get well through the treatment by her personal doctors. We think her diabetic problem will also improve gradually if everything can be brought under a system," he said.Zahid said no-one, except her doctors and close relatives, are allowed to enter Khaleda's house Firoza.Earlier on Wednesday, Khaleda was released from jail for six months upon an execute order considering her age and humanitarian ground.





The government passed the executive order for her release on two conditions -- receiving treatment staying at her Gulshan residence and not leaving the country.Khaleda was sent to Old Dhaka Central Jail after she had been sentenced to five years' imprisonment by a special court in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on February 8, 2018.



The High Court later raised her punishment to 10 years in the case following an appeal by the Anti-Corruption Commission.The lower court also sentenced imprisoned Khaleda to seven years in Zia Charitable Trust corruption the same year, though her party claims both cases are politically motivated.









Leave Your Comments