Covid-19 crisis: Kosovo govt falls



Kosovo's government has been dismissed after the Assembly passed a motion of no confidence in it. The motion, submitted by junior coalition party Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK), 82 votes in favor and 32 against (with 1 abstention).





With the Constitution requiring a simple majority of Kosovo's 120 deputies to support the motion, and with deputies in all opposition parties having voted for it, the backing of many LDK deputies proved decisive.







The move to dismiss the Vetëvendosje-LDK coalition government, which has only been in power for 52 days following elections last October, comes amidst the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis as governments around the world battle to contain the global pandemic.







During the marathon 12-hour extraordinary session, held despite the government ban on gatherings, deputies wore masks over their mouths and noses throughout, while journalists and other guests were banned in order to allow the deputies more space to retain a 1.5 meter distance between them.





The unparalleled conditions were an effort to follow recommendations by the Institute for Public Health, whom the Assembly Presidency had asked if it was safe to hold the session.





The government has received local and international plaudits for its handling of the coronavirus response, while citizens, civil society actors and many foreign embassies had strongly urged politicians to continue focusing on the immediate challenges, not their own political maneuvers; the notable exception was the U.S., whose Ambassador to Kosovo tweeted on Tuesday night that he was "pleased" the no confidence vote was taking place.







Ahead of the Assembly vote, citizens once again took to their balconies to hit pots and pans, continuing their now daily protests against politicians prioritizing their own political agendas rather than focusing on the containment of the COVID-19 pandemic.





During the session, a few dozen protesters also broke their social isolation to take to the streets outside the Assembly building; being careful to maintain the required 2-meter distance from each other and with most people wearing masks, some held handmade signs declaring "Against the motion."





However, divisions and power struggles have escalated over recent days, initiated by President Hashim Thaçi's assertion that Kosovo should declare a State of Emergency, which would concentrate significant power in his hands.

Speaking in the Assembly ahead of the vote, Prime Minister Albin Kurti said that his government was being brought down because Thaçi wants to sign a deal with Serbia based on land swap.







This was a reference to Thaçi's efforts to position himself at the center of the dialogue process, and the widely held analysis that the U.S. wants a quick deal - facilitated by Special Presidential Envoy on the Dialogue Richard Grenell - that can be branded as a foreign policy success ahead of presidential elections scheduled for November.





"With me as prime minister there is no agreement signed either at the White, Green or Red House for territorial swap," Kurti said, during a fiery address.



Meanwhile, eight new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 71; Monday saw a significant leap in numbers, as the Institute of Public Health confirmed 26 new cases following the testing of 100 contacts of people who had previously tested positive.







Minister of Health Arben Vitia said on Wednesday evening that one of the patients who had previously tested positive for the virus, had now returned a negative result. "We also need a screening test and hopefully we will have the first COVID 19 patient cured in Kosovo," he said.





The dismissal of the government adds another layer of uncertainty for citizens - who have already seen their lives turned upside down by the COVID-19 measures - as it appears to bring about a constitutional crisis.





According to the Constitution, the successful vote of no confidence means the government is now considered dismissed. It also means "the Assembly may be dissolved by the President…"







If the Assembly is dissolved, the Constitution states that elections must take place within 45 days. However, with extensive special measures - including a curfew and ban on public gatherings - currently in place to help contain COVID-19, it is unclear how this could happen in practice.







For a State of Emergency to be enacted, the Constitution also requires the president to declare it "upon consultation with the Prime Minister," and for it to receive the backing of two-thirds of Assembly deputies.





