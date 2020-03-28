UK advises citizens to leave BD



United Kingdom has advised its citizens to leave Bangladesh as coronavirus cases are surging in the country. Passengers can use Biman Bangladesh's flights which are still open to London and Manchester, the British High Commission in Dhaka has tweeted.







The British High Commission made the call as Bangladesh confirmed four more coronavirus cases yesterday, taking the total number to 48. Meanwhile, Biman Bangladesh Airlines has decided to suspend flights on these two routes from Dhaka for a week after March 29.







According to Biman officials, flights will go to these two destinations on March 29 and will return to Dhaka next day. On the other hand, the US Embassy in Dhaka has said it is working on securing a flight to the United States in the next few days for US citizens and their family members who wish to depart Bangladesh.







"We do not yet have exact dates or times," the embassy said on its website.Bangladesh introduced measures to limit the spread of the virus, including widespread closures of shops and businesses, from March 26 until April 4.







According to Worldometers.info, 60,841 new cases were reported on Thursday taking the total number of Covid-19 cases across the world to 532,328. Coronavirus has panicked countries around the world, resulting in mass lockdowns and flights being cancelled.









Leave Your Comments