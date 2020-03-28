Social distancing ignored

Hundreds of devotees say Juma prayers at Baitul Mukarram national mosque in the capital city of Bangladesh. -Mostafizur Rahman

Virologists and health experts across the globe have come to a decision that people get infected with deadly coronavirus when they get in contact with other infected persons because it is a contagious bug. Like other nations, Bangladesh government has urged all to avoid gatherings to curb the spread of the virus.







But Muslims in almost all the mosques in the country ignored the request on Friday during Jumma prayer pushing people to risk of COVID-19 infection.





To curb the explosion of coronavirus, most nations including Saudi Arabia banned all kinds of social and religious gatherings and imposed lockdown. India is under a 21-day lockdown. With the directives of the World Health Organization (WHO), Bangladesh government has also introduced a set of measures including social distancing.





The government literally put the country into lockdown for 10 days from March 26 to ensure social distancing. It also shut down all educational institutions. All expatriate-returnees have been asked to be in home quarantine. Islamic Foundation has urged all to limit gathering at mosques as the virus is highly contagious. Attendance in most of the mosques in the country was near normal on Friday during the Jumma Prayer.



Baitul Mukarram National Mosque was not different from others and it saw huge presence of devotees. Almost all the mosques in the city including Karwan Bazar Ambarshah Mosques-1 and Ambarshah Mosque-2 were stashed with devotees risking themselves to coronavirus infection. Many were seen getting into mosques along with kids.



Monir Hossain (55), a devotee who attended Jumma prayer at Ambarshah Mosque-2 at Karwan Bazar told The Asian Age, ''As many as 7-8 hundred people took part in the prayer at the mosque.''



Professor Dr Nazrul Islam of Holy Family Hospital told The Asian Age, ''Holy Kaaba is off limits to devotees in the wake of the spread of the virus. To gather at mosques in hundreds ignoring directives of the authorities of the country is an imprudent act. If an infected person is present at a mosque, the virus could have infected many. We have scopes to perform religious rituals at homes.''



Coronavirus has so far killed five persons in Bangladesh while a total of 48 people have been infected.



Against the backdrop of spread of the killer virus, Muslim-majority nations including Saudi Arabia strictly maintain social distancing. Saudi Arabia has banned gatherings at mosques including the holy mosques in Makkah and Madina. No Jumma prayers were held in the country on last Friday.



Salim Nur, an expatriate journalist living in Abha of Saudi Arabia told The Asian Age ''No Jumma prayers were held in the country today (Friday). Almost the entire country is under lockdown. None can go out of their homes. No Jumma prayers were held in capital Riyadh, Makkah, Madina and Dammam.''



Jumma prayers were also excluded in a number of towns in Iran and Iraq. COVID-19 has so far killed at least 2,300 people in Iran.



Addressing the nation on Wednesday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged all to stay indoors and maintain social distancing in order to ward off the proliferation of COVID-19. The government has deployed the army across the country to assist civil administration in the war against coronavirus.





Meanwhile, Bangladesh has confirmed four more cases of coronavirus including two physicians raising the number to 48. Of them, two live in Dhaka.





Professor Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora, director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease control and Research (IEDCR) said this at a media briefing on Friday.She said, ''Coronavirus may have transmitted to community level in a limited spell as one of the fresh infected is a member of a cluster. However, we are yet to find out the source.''COVID-19 has so far killed 5 people in Bangladesh.





The deadly virus has killed at least 25,000 people across the globe with more than 552,000 cases of infection. Italy tops the list of deaths with at least 8,200 followed by Spain with at least 4,800. China has recorded 3,292 deaths followed by Iran with at least 2,300. France has recorded at least 1,600 casualties followed by the USA with at least 1,300 deaths.





USA tops the list of the case of Infection with more than 85,000 followed by China with more than 81,000.Coronavirus has infected a total of 199 countries and territories which broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan.





