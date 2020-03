Five people were killed and 11 others injured after a truck overturned at Kandila of the sadar upazila early Saturday.





The identities of the deceased could not be known yet.





Mostafizur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station, said the accident took place around 5am.





The cement-laden Bogura-bound truck from Dhaka was carrying workers and passengers, he said.





Five people were killed on the spot.





The injured were taken to Tangail General Hospital.





