Coronavirus Outbreak: Global death toll now 27,359





The death toll from novel coronavirus (COVID-19) reached 27,359 globally on Saturday morning.





It has so far infected 597,185 people around the world, according to worldometer.





Of the infected, 436,466 are currently being treated while 23,523 of them are in serious or critical condition.





So far, 160,719 cases had outcomes and of them, 133,360 (83 percent) recovered and 17 percent died.





Bangladesh has so far reported 48 cases and five deaths. The country has tested 1,026 persons for coronavirus until Friday.





COVID-19 is affecting 199 countries and territories around the world and two international conveyances: the Diamond Princess cruise ship harbored in Yokohama, Japan, and the Holland America's MS Zaandam cruise ship.





The World Health Organization on March 11 declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic.





