3 burned dead in city fire





Three people were burned to death as a fire broke out at a house in the city’s Mirpur early Saturday.





The deceased were identified as Kolpona, 35, Jannat, 13 and Kauser, 8.





The fire broke out from a mosquito coil at a tin-shed house in Bauniabad area around 4:30am, said Rasel Shikder, duty officer of fire service control room.





On information, two firefighting units rushed to the spot and doused the fire around 6:30am.





Later, they recovered the charred bodies from the house.

