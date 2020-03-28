Mobile court’s punishment in Monirampur sparks huge criticism





A mobile court’s punishment to three elderly men to hold their ears with their hands in public for not using masks in Monirampur upazila in Jashore district went viral on social media and sparked huge criticism.





The mobile court led by executive magistrate and assistant commissioner (Land) Sayma Hasan conducted the drive in different areas in the upazila on Friday afternoon.





During their drive, the mobile court punished the three elderly men including a van driver and a vegetable vendor in Chinatola Bazar for not using masks.





The executive magistrate also captured a photo of the punishment in public.





The photo sparked huge criticism on social media at night.





Ahsan Ullah Sharifi, officer-in-charge of Monirampur Police Station, expressed his frustration over the incident.





Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Shafiul Arfi said that he had seen the photo. “It is not acceptable. She will be show caused.”





