No new coronavirus case reported in 24 hrs in Bangladesh:IEDCR





No one has been diagnosed with Covid-19 disease in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours, said the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) on Saturday.





No patient died from the virus in the last 24 hours and four infected patients recovered, said Director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora at an online press briefing .





“In the past 24 hours IEDCR has tested 42 samples and BITID in Chattogram has tested 5 samples. No new cases of coronavirus infection was detected in those samples. So the total number of infection is still 48," she said.





"We want to share good news with you. That is in the past 24 hours four more patients have been tested negative in the PCR test. So far, 15 people have made recovery," she added.





The death toll from novel coronavirus (COVID-19) reached 27,359 globally on Saturday morning.





It has so far infected 597,185 people around the world, according to worldometer.





Of the infected, 436,466 are currently being treated while 23,523 of them are in serious or critical condition.





So far, 160,719 cases had outcomes and of them, 133,360 (83 percent) recovered and 17 percent died.

