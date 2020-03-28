Four killed in Cox’s Bazar gunfights





Four people were killed in separate gunfights with police and members of Border Guard Bangladesh(BGB) in Teknaf upazila here early Friday.





Among them, three suspected drug traders were killed in gunfight with BGB men and one in gunfight with police.





Lt Col Mohammad Faisal Hasan said tipped off, a team of BGB took position in the area adjacent to the Naf river around 3 am.





At one stage, four to five people rached the area by a boat crossing the Naf river.





On suspicion, when the BGB tam challenged them, they opened fire on them, promtping them to fire back self defence, triggering the gunfight.





After the gunfight, three bodies were recovered from the spot.





The BGB team also recovered 1.80lakh, Yaba pills, two pistols, two rounds of cartridges, a bullet shell and a sharp weapon from the spot.





Besides, Musa Akbar, 36, a resident of Tulatoli area, was killed in a reported gunfight with police in Teknaf, said Pradip Kumar Das, officer-in-charge of Teknaf Police Station.





