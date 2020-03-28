Disinfectants to be sprayed in each area of capital: LGRD minister





Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives (LGRD) minister Md Tazul Islam on Saturday said they will spray disinfectants in each area of the capital to prevent the transmission of croronavirus.





The minister said this during the inauguration of disinfectant water spraying activities in the city.





Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Wasa)’s 20 vehicles will spray disinfectants at various locations in the capital jointly with the city corporations.





Tazul Islam said, “We need more awareness to protect ourselves from the virus. The government is working relentlessly to prevent the deadly virus.’





“We could not spray the disinfectants earlier for lack of preparation. However, thanks to Wasa authorities for arranging hand washing spots and providing masks in city,” he added.





WASA Managing Director Tasqem A Khan and other officials also were present .

