Diner Sheshe





"My father left us when I was 8. We were poor, but my mom never let me feel short of anything, even if it meant going to every door in our neighborhood to sell shawls, or working long hours at a boutique just to give me at least 2 rotis every night. I remember, she'd lie and tear up about having had dinner while feeding me roti every day -- so I knew things weren't right.





Over the next few years, she earned money doing small jobs and sent me to boarding school -- she always wanted to give me the best of education. She even bought a scooter -- I remember she was so scared I'd fall off, so she tied a rope around us while we rode. Slowly, things got better -- she got into real estate and even earned enough to afford a house and 2 cars!





We were finally happy -- but the universe had other plans; she was diagnosed with cancer. We broke down when we found out, but she wanted to fight. I used all our money on her treatment without telling her, because I knew she wouldn't let me.







I was lost after her death -- I couldn't eat rotis without breaking down. I had no money, until one day, while going through her cupboard I found some cash and a letter that read, 'If you knew about this cash you'd have spent it too'. I was shattered -- she was looking out for me even while she wasn't here. That's when I knew I couldn't let myself fall -- I had to keep going for her.





I pushed myself hard to get into a great university. Her dream was that I go to an Ivy League college -- I couldn't manage that because of funds but got accepted into a great university. Any time I start to dip, I think about her smile and it keeps me going somehow. She was the light of my life -- the only constant I knew while growing up. Losing her was like losing a part of myself. But the dreams that she had for me are now my dreams -- and that's how I'll keep her memory alive -- by turning them into reality."







Humans of Bombay, Fb



