Worldwide waffling





Stuart Gordon, the horror director behind the cult classic Re-Animator, has died at the age of 72.Gordon's family confirmed the news to Variety, but have yet to announce the cause of Gordon's death.He was best-known for directing a number of acclaimed B-movies, including From Beyond (1986), Dolls (1987) and Space Truckers (1996). His most well-regarded work, 1985's Re-Animator, was inspired by a HP Lovecraft tale and told the story of a deranged medical student who develops a formula to raise the dead.











The Home Office has announced it will extend the visas of people unable to return to their home countries due to the coronavirus outbreak. Foreign nationals whose UK visas expire anytime after 24 January and who cannot leave the country because of travel bans or self-isolation are being urged to inform the Home Office if they wish to extend their stay. The extensions will last until 31 May, but ministers said the situation would be kept under regular review in case further extensions are needed. It comes days after The Independent reported that an elderly woman with lung cancer was told by the Home Office last week that she must return to Ukraine despite a ban on all air traffic to the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, prompting outrage.









The European museum director asked me my field of study, and I replied, "icons of the Virgin Mary." His silver beard unsuccessfully concealed a snicker. "Men don't typically study Mary," he told me. I suppose I might have shifted the conversation to sports, but, as the respective footballs of our continents are different shapes altogether, the exchange ground to an awkward halt instead, as did any prospects for the fellowship I was seeking.











All companies controlled by President Donald Trump or his kids are banned from receiving any loans or investments from the $2 trillion stimulus plan agreed to by White House and Senate leaders early Wednesday. Bloomberg News reported the deal specifically states that businesses owned by the president, heads of Cabinet-level agencies, and members of Congress are excluded from receiving aid. That reportedly extends to firms controlled by their children, spouses, or in-laws-so the Trump Organization, which is now run by Trump's kids and Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, won't receive a dime. Several Trump leisure properties have either shut their doors or seen demand for their services all but disappear as the coronavirus pandemic spreads around the world.



