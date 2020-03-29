B'baria Sangbadpatra Parishad formed



The executive committee of Brahmanbaria Sangbadpatra Parishad, a platform of local newspapers, was formed on Friday at Dainik Samatata Barta office in Brahmanbaria town.





Dainik Samatata Barta Publisher and Editor Monjurul Alam, Dainik Dindorpon Executive Editor Nazrul Islam Shahjada and Dainik Ekushey Alo Chief News Editor and Daily Asian Age Brahmanbaria District Correspondent Ashiqur Rahman Mito were made president, general secretary and joint secretary of the organization respectively.





Other office-bearers of the nine-member Brahmanbaria Sangbadpatra Parishad include Dainik Sorod Publisher and Editor Pijush Kanti Acharya (Vice President), Daily Pen Bridge Publisher and Editor Emdadul Haque (Treasurer), Dainik Projabandhu Publisher Abul Hasnat Md Saberin (Office Secretary), Dainik Brahmanbaria Pratidin Editor Mohammad Arzu (Executive Member), Dainik Titaskantha Editor Syed Mizanur Reza (Executive Editor) and Dainik Ajker Brahmanbaria Editor Md Abu Naser Ratan (Executive Member).





---Ashiqur Rahman Mito, Brahmanbaria

