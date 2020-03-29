Terror strikes in Kabul Gurudwara

Security forces near the attacked Sikh center in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Wednesday.





When the whole world is fighting the pandemic arising out of deadly virus menace the Covid-19, capital of Afghanistan with compassion and fear, Kabul was shattered when a band of terrorists, armed with lethal weapons entered inside a Sikh Gurudwara around 7.45 am on March 25 and killing 27 worshippers who had congregated for their prayers. In a grotesque show of heartlessness, particular at this time when the pandemic is wreaking havoc, such a dastardly act needs to be condemned in the harshest terms.







It merits more castigation as there are hardly 300 Sikh families which are left in Afghanistan which is getting decimated ruthlessly by brute force of fanatics who do not practice Islam as per the tenets of the religion but target the helpless. In this attack, an infant too was killed. Earlier, two years ago. In 2018, 12 Sikhs were killed by terrorists in the city of Jalalabad, close to Pakistan borders.





According to knowledgeable sources, it's the Haqqani network which carried out the fatal strike and its now directly controlled by Sirajuddin Haqqani, deputy leader of the Taliban. The sources also reveal with fair amount of authority that Haqqani network is very close to the Pakistani Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Pak military, and it's at the express prompting of the ISI that this attack, at this point of time, was executed.







Meanwhile, Islamic State of Khorasan (ISKP) owned up responsibility for this attack. It's also known that the Haqqani network (Quetta shura) had earlier planned to hit the Indian Embassy, Kabul but perhaps the tight and almost fool proof security there deterred the perpetrators of the attack who went for a softer target in mowing down praying Sikhs inside the Shorbazar Gurudwara Har Rai Sahib making an entry by a fake policeman donning uniform who was in fact a terrorist who first killed a sentry on duty before stepping in. Significantly, the Haqqani network has also very close ties to the Al Qaeda.





This fresh killing of the religious minority members has sent shock waves amongst the Hindus as well. Indian Government had introduced a new law of granting citizenship to the minorities of Afghanistan too, among a few more countries, and this latest strike confirms assessment that the religious minority in Afghanistan is indeed persecuted by the terrorists.







More importantly, the gory attack at the place of worship happened barely 24 hours after US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo was in Kabul discussing with Dr Ashraf Ghani the President and Dr Abdullah to reconcile their political differences about the power sharing. This terror attacked coming at this hour means the Taliban has no respect for the deal abd it would continue to strike at will.







Pompeo also announced a cut in the one billion dollar pledge as part of the economic package. The US has entered into a peace deal with the Taliban only last month to facilitate US and NATO troops' withdrawal and it was hoped that peace would dawn. Even Pakistan was drawn into the talks as it's believed its deep embedded nexus with its army and the ISI.





The ire of the Pakistani army and the ISI is actually against India as its unable to tolerate India maintaining excellent relations with Afghanistan and that in reality, Afghanistan is considered closer to India which is not easily digested by the Deep State. Hence the irritants and the repeated terror strikes targeting Indian interests.





The devastating terror attacked of 2008 in which Indian diplomats were killed in Kabul at the embassy strike is still fresh in memory and in between, many attempts were made at the Indian targets including at the several infrastructure funded by India.







So, Pakistan hand is beyond doubt to drive a wedge between India and Afghanistan and employing terror as a convenient tool using the terror groups is the easiest option. However, like after every attack, Pakistan this time too condemned the attack but people are not easily buying the lie that there is no complicity of Pakistan.





The US thinks that the deal with Taliban will usher in peace but that's a huge illusion. These attacks are ample proof and after the troop's withdrawal of the west, Taliban will have a field day to settle its scores with its adversaries and minority groups will be more vulnerable.





Instead, US should mount pressure on Pakistan to keep the terror groups in check and strike them off from their pay rolls. If this doesn't happen, peace will look really distant. Early this month, 32 Shias were killed in Afghanistan. Is more evidence required of Pakistan machinations?





The writer is a security analyst and a free lance columnist on matters of security. The views expressed are personal

are personal



