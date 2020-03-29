BFF Elective Congress 2020 postponed

BFF Senior Vice-President Abdus Salam Murshedy speaking at a press conference at BFF Bhaban on Saturday. -BFF





The Executive Committee of Bangladesh Football Federation has decided to postpone the 'BFF Election and Congress 2020' due on April 20, 2020 unless the situation becomes normal and at the same time they will communicate the issue with FIFA and AFC for making necessary ratification.







BFF statement said due to the World Health Organization (WHO) declaring the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic, and the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh imposing a nationwide lockdown from 26th March to 4th April 2020 to curb the spread of the novel corona virus, any kind of public gathering is banned now-a-days at Bangladesh.







Delegates Name submission for BFF Election Congress is extended to until 7 th April 2020 according to situation demands. However, the BFF will inform latest development about the matter from time to time.







Earlier on March 24, the Professional Football League Committee (PFLC) of Bangladesh Football Federation postponed all the football leagues including the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football, for indefinite period due to outbreak of the Coronavirus in the country.







Meanwhile, Bangladesh Football Federation distributed food among the poor people from BFF house due to lockdown situation for COVID 19 in Bangladesh. BFF will continue the program until lock down situation ends.

