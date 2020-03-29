Rangs Motors starts a disinfection program

Staffs of Rangs Motors Ltd pose for a photo while spraying disinfectant at bus terminals and buses.





The global outbreak of coronavirus has already started to impact Bangladesh. Rangs Motors Ltd (RML) has taken a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative "Sochetonotai Hok Boro Soktti" to prevent the spread of this virus by spraying disinfectant among the areas of the bus terminals including buses.





Considering the Global crisis, Bangladesh Government has decided to give general public holiday from March 26 to April 04. So, a huge number of people are leaving Dhaka and this may increasethe spread of the virus among the commuters & thus higher risk of contamination among others.In lieu of the decision by the Government people have started to move towards their respective home town, which has led to excessive gathering at all terminals.





For more than 25 years Rangs Motors Ltd has been an established name in the transport sector of the country driving the business with a world-renowned brand Volvo-Eicher. As an act of social responsibility, RML has taken an attempt to disinfect areas of bus terminals and buses at Sayedabad, Fulbaria,Mohakhali and more.







Besides this, they have also tried to spread awareness of the do's and don'ts to wider audience present at the terminals through miking along with the support of local police. It is our act that can only slow down the spread of this life-threatening virus. So, stay home, stay safe.

