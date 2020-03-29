Beximco contributes $1.8m for PPE, test kits to tackle coronavirus

Beximco Pharma Managing Director Nazmul Hassan, UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Mia Seppo, Senior Director, Infectious Diseases Division of icddr,b Professor Allen Ross, WHO Representative in Bangladesh Dr Bardan Jung Rana, Country Director, CDC, Dr





Local business conglomerate, Beximco Group, on Saturday started distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE) for health professionals, test kits and medicines to hospitals to contain spreading of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.





As deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic taking massive toll globally, Beximco Group moved forward for country's people as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) by contributing $1.8 million (approximately Taka 15 crore) to join with government initiatives. Beximco Pharma, pharmaceutical wing of the group, on Saturday started distribution of this equipment, said a press release, reports BSS.





Beximco Pharma Managing Director Nazmul Hassan, MP, handed over the first consignment of the equipment to the representatives of government designated hospitals and diagnosis centers for treating COVID-19 patients.





UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Mia Seppo, Senior Director, Infectious Diseases Division of icddr,b Professor Allen Ross, WHO Representative in Bangladesh Dr Bardan Jung Rana, Country Director, CDC, Dr Michael Friedman, Director, IEDCR Professor Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora and General Secretary of Bangladesh Society of Medicine Professor Dr Ahmedul Kabir were present in the ceremony.





Beximco Pharma will distribute PPE, which include very high-quality imported "TYVEK Protective Coveralls" (protective gowns), face masks, gloves and protective goggles in two phases.





Beximco Group Chairman A S F Rahman said they are always committed to extending support to any national emergency."As spread of COVID-19 accelerates, affecting almost every country around the world, we are also facing an unprecedented challenge to cope with the impact of this pandemic," he said.





"Ensuring access to personal protective equipment is a top priority right now, and we are proud to be responding to this need to ensure the safety of healthcare professionals in Bangladesh," said Raham, adding, "We, as a responsible business group, will continue to provide our wholehearted support to the government in facing this enormous crisis."





Beximco Group Vice-Chairman Salman F Rahman, also Private Industry and Investment Affairs Adviser to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said corporate sectors of Bangladesh are acutely aware of their social responsibilities and have always joined the national efforts to tackle any crisis.





Referring to Prime Minister's speech stating fight against corona virus as a war and testing time for humanity, Salman said: "It has to be fought on all fronts involving both private and public sectors."





"I believe that initiative of Beximco Group will inspire other entities, large and small, in Bangladesh to come forward in helping the government to tackle this crisis to best of their abilities," he added.Bangladesh has so far reported 48 cases of COVID-19 and 5 deaths, with a number people suspected of having COVID-19 under quarantine.





In the first phase, the company will distribute sufficient numbers of PPE to two testing centres - IEDCR and icddr,b, and other government designated hospitals for COVID-19 treatment namely Kuwait Maitri Hospital, Kurmitola General Hospital, Bangladesh Railway Hospital in Kamlapur, Mahanagar General Hospital in Nayabazar, BAVS Maternity Hospital in Mirpur, Kamrangirchar 31-bed Hospital, Aminbazar 20-bed Hospital, Jinjira 20-bed Hospital and CMH Dhaka.





In the second phase, Beximco Pharma will expand distribution of these PPE nationwide to more than 150 leading hospitals.Nazmul Hassan said during this time of global crisis, Bangladesh urgently needs a supply of medicines for treatment, test kits for diagnosis and PPE for protecting the frontline health care workers dealing with the COVID-19 patients every day.





"Beximco will continue to provide essential PPE in order to ensure the safety of the doctors, nurses, and patients and help to maintain normal hospital activity as much as possible," he said.Nazmul said Beximco Pharma is also actively involved in various initiatives like as arranging much needed ventilators from abroad for the critical COVID-19 patients.





It is also working in collaboration with an international reputed research organization to set up modern laboratory facilities and enhancing hospital facilities, especially for the underprivileged, added the managing director of Beximco Pharma.

