Trump wishes Johnson a speedy recovery from coronavirus



US President Donald Trump has wished British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a "speedy recovery" after Johnson tested positive for coronavirus.





Boris Johnson, 55, tweeted a video message on Friday morning confirming he has COVID-19, writing: "Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus." He added: "I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus."





Downing Street announced that Johnson had since spoken to the US president on the phone, with the two leaders committed to working together to "defeat the coronavirus pandemic".





