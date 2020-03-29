Capitalism fails to tackle COVID-19: 57 left-parties





As many as 57 Communist and Workers' parties from different countries have demanded more proactive measures to curb the aggressive spread of deadly coronavirus. The left parties made the demands through a joint statement on Saturday.





The statement said, the anti-people health policy of the capitalist nations utterly failed to address the situation. They demanded allocation of enough money to handle the crisis caused by the killer bugs. All the citizens have to provide masks, gloves, antiseptic and other protective gears free of cost. The governments have to provide protective gears to Doctors and health workers.





Mujahidul Islam Selim, the president of Communist party of Bangladesh told The Asian Age, ''The governments have to stand by the poor people as long as the crisis lasts.''Communist Party of Bangladesh, Communist Party of India are among the parties issued the statement.





