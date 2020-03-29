Number of UK coronavirus deaths rises above 1000





The number of people to have died with the coronavirus in the UK has reached 1,019.The latest government figures on Saturday showed there were another 260 deaths in the UK in a day, up from 759 on Friday, reports BBC.





There are now 17,089 confirmed cases in the UK. It comes as the government said it was ramping up testing for frontline hospital staff who have symptoms, or who live with people who have symptoms. Critical care doctors and nurses will be prioritized first, with testing expected to follow for A&E staff, paramedics and GPs.





In Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, health workers are already being tested. The jump in deaths is the biggest day-on-day increase the UK since the outbreak began.







The number of deaths is 34% higher than higher than Friday's figure. The new figures include a further 246 people in England, with patients aged between 33 and 100 years old. All of them had underlying health conditions except 13 people, who were aged 63 and over.In Scotland, 40 people have died so far in total, while the figure in Wales is 38. Northern Ireland has seen a total of 15 deaths.





The Department of Health and Social Care also corrected figures that it shared on Friday, saying the number of confirmed cases was 36 fewer than it had tweeted, at 14,543.Among the latest public figures to announce they have tested positive for the virus is Scottish Secretary Alister Jack, who is self-isolating.



Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock are self-isolating after testing positive for the virus. England's chief medical officer, Prof Chris Whitty, is also self-isolating, but has not tested positive.Former Cabinet Secretary Gus O'Donnell said politicians needed to "obey their own rules much more strictly" on social distancing.





Leave Your Comments