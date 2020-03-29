COVID-19: TIB for a nat'l strategy for recovery



Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has called for developing a national strategy with short, medium and long-term action plan to manage the recovery process from socioeconomic setbacks caused by coronavirus pandemic. TIB also recommended setting up a special fund equivalent to at least 10 percent of GDP, said a press release.





It reminded that management of any crisis like this is always vulnerable to corruption, and called for ensuring the highest standards of transparency and accountability in implementation of the strategy.







Recalling Prime Minister's declaration on March 25 about the situation as a national crisis that needed collective action, TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman said, "There's no scope of relaxing in complaisance relying on home quarantine and some visibly insufficient and uncoordinated measures."





"Now is the time to develop a national strategy involving relevant national and international experts that will contain short, medium and long term plan of action," he added.





"At the same time a special fund should be set up equivalent to at least 10 percent of GDP for managing the crisis and steering the process of recovery from the socioeconomic setback being inflicted," Iftekharuzzaman said.He also said the capacity to detect infection and treatment must be enhanced and decentralized across the country sooner than later.





"Doctors and health workers must get full protection and their valuable service duly recognized," he added.Commending the Prime Minister's initiative in aid of workers of the export-oriented sectors and ultra-poor, the TIB executive director said, "The process to implement this important initiative including how its benefits will reach the workers must be clearly defined without delay."





During this crisis, despite all restrictions, the supply chain of food and daily essentials must remain active, the statement said.TIB asserted that in order to effectively face such a huge challenge, there is no alternative to ensuring the highest standard of transparency and accountability.





