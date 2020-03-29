21 Bangladeshis died of COVID-19 abroad

Bangladeshi young lady Trisha with her two children who died of coronavirus in New York on March 23. -Collected



At least twenty one Bangladeshi people have died of coronavirus or Covid-19 pandemic in many countries across the world and hundreds Bangladeshis have been affected by the deadly virus.







Of them, highest 12 Bangladeshis have died in the United States, followed by United Kingdom which claimed lives of six Bangladeshis. One Bangladeshi died in Italy, Spain and Gambia respectively. According to the foreign ministry Bangladeshis death in abroad by coronavirus would not be counted with the death in Bangladesh.







Among the dead in abroad, some Bangladeshis have dual citizenship and some are expats. Contacted, foreign ministry's Covid-19 focal point Dr Khalilur Rahman told The Asian Age that they have officially been confirmed about two Bangladeshis deaths of coronavirus in Italy and Spain respectively.







Asked whether it would be counted with corona deaths in Bangladesh, Dr Khalilur Rahman said Bangladeshis deaths in aboard by coronavirus would be included in the national figure. But they should be counted in different way and different category. About Bangladeshis deaths in the United States, United Kingdom he said the foreign ministry has no information about these deaths so far.







Three Bangladeshis died in New York in the last three days as coronavirus cases surge in the United States. However, the Bangladeshi community in the city suspects that the death toll will increase further. They also lamented that they don't want corona death which lacks normal burial.







The last Bangladeshi died at a hospital in Manchester on Friday. The 65 years old earlier lived in Milan, Italy and he was the president of Milan central mosque. On March 22, a Bangladeshi Imam died of coronavirus in African country Gambia. Earlier he visited many countries including Senegal for religious purpose.







The first Bangladeshi died in Madrid, Spain on March 26. He hailed from Narayanganj district. Worldwide, the number of corona cases has reached more than 600,000, of which more than 131,000 people have recovered. More than 27,000 have died. Of these, Spain's death toll from the coronavirus pandemic jumped to 5,690 on Saturday, with 832 fatalities in the past 24 hours.







Italy, meanwhile, announced 919 new deaths from the coronavirus, the highest number of fatalities any country has reported in the space of 24 hours since the outbreak began late last year. The total number of people who have died as a result of COVID-19 in Italy now stands at 9,134.Meanwhile, so far, Bangladesh has reported 48 cases where people have been diagnosed with Covid-19. Of them, five have died.







