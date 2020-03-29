10mn mobile users left Dhaka

A large number of homebound people were seen in a ferry near Mawa Ferry Ghat area recently after the government called a lockdown. -AA File Photo



About 10 million mobile subscribers left the capital after the government declared 10-day general holidays to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country from March 26.





Despite being one of world's most densely populated cities, widely known for its notorious traffic congestions, Dhaka wore a deserted look as the COVID-19 enforced a virtual curfew prompting people to stay indoors. Thousands of people left Dhaka and went to their ancestral homes due to the coronavirus outbreak.





Big Gen Ziaul Ahsan, director, National Telecom Monitoring Centre (NTMC), told media that 1.6 million of them are Banglalink subscribers, 4.6 million Grameenphone, 3.5 million Robi and 250,000 Teletalk users.





As the mobile users left Dhaka, their relatives and house helps also went to villages. So, the total number might be 15 to 20 million people who left the capital, he added. "If someone of this huge population carries coronavirus, the situation might be devastating, he said, according to a leading news agency.





Bangladesh closed all educational institutions on March 17 and declared a 10-day general holidays from March 26.The country also suspended public transport including train services to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Bangladesh on Saturday reported no new coronavirus case or death from the disease in the last 24 hours.





The death toll from novel coronavirus (COVID-19) reached 27,468 globally as of Saturday. It has so far infected 602,172 people around the world, according to worldometer.





No new coronavirus (COVID-19) positive case was detected in the last 24 hours while no death was reported during the same period, according to Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).Since the confirmation of coronavirus positive cases in the country, five people died, the IEDCR sources said.





