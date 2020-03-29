Mahmudullah hails doctors, nurses





Bangladesh T20 captain paid his tribute to the people of Bangladesh doctors and nurses who are fighting against coronavirus pandemic, Mahmudullah took to his official Face book pages on Saturday.





Shakib however particularly wants to give thank to the doctors and nurses fighting against the deadly virus that created mayhem in the whole world.





"I would like to cordially thank our doctors, nurses and others who are involved in health service. The way they have come forward in this crisis situation and in serving the country is amazing and I am sure you will be benefited from this one day," Mahmudullah shared in a video message.





"Stay home, stay safe. We might become frustrated from this and bored. Might come in mind to go out for a bit and meet some friends. But we should simply throw those thoughts from our mind. Nothing is better than staying home at the moment. The time demands so. We personally should strictly follow this rule and should also make sure that everyone in the family does the same. We should stay safe and ensure that others are safe too," Mahmudullah added.







"As a sportsman it is tough for me to stay back at home but I am doing that. I am helping with work at home, watering the plan, reading book, doing physical exercise and giving a lot of time to members of the family," he added. Mahmudullah also urged everyone to stand besides poor people, day worker and jobeless people. "The day workers are jobless now. It is important for us to stand beside them. We should try to come forward and help them," said Mahmudullah.





All cricketing events in Bangladesh have been postponed indefinitely. The Bangladesh Cricket Board had started Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League, but after a round, the league has been postponed. Before that, a two-match T20I series between Asia XI and World XI has also been postponed, which was scheduled to celebrate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





Bangladesh has so far reported five deaths from the coronavirus. Besides, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached 48. Meanwhile, the death toll from the coronavirus or COVID-19 has reached 27,370 globally as of Saturday. It has so far infected 597,267 people around the world, according to worldometer.

