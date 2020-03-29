Arnold donates $1m to fighting COVID-19





Giving back to the community, actor Arnold Schwarzenegger has donated USD one million to provide critical supplies to medical professionals dealing with coronavirus patients. The 72-year-old star on Wednesday took to social media and announced the setting-up of the Frontline Responders Fund, which will provide critical supplies to medical professionals. The 'Commando' actor announced the donation and also the fundraiser on his Instagram. "I never believed in sitting on the couch and complaining about how bad things are, I always believed we should all do our part to make things better," he wrote in the captions. "This is a simple way to protect our real action heroes on the frontlines in our hospitals, and I'm proud to be part of it. I donated 1 million dollars, and I hope that all of you can step up to support these heroes. Go to the link in my bio to help out," the 'Terminator' star added.





