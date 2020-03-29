Hrithik thanks Sussanne for being understanding





HrithikRoshan shared a heartfelt post today to express gratitude towards his ex-wife Sussanne, who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move into his house for their kids so that they don't have be away from either of their parents for an indefinite time, in these tough times of the country being on a lockdown. The lockdown has been enforced until mid-April, as of now to stop the spread of the deadly Coronavirus. While the world is together fighting against this situation, HrithikRoshan and Sussanne set a very inspiring example for parents who share custody of their kids.Hrithik and Sussanne, both have been co-parenting their kids as doting parents and this warm message from Hrithik thanking his ex-wife is all you need to read, today!

