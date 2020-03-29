Janhvi dissatisfied with 'Dhadak' acting

Janhvi Kapoorin



Actor Janhvi Kapoorin a display of modesty has called her debut performance in the film 'Dhadak' "stiff." She said in a new interview that she lacked the technical know-how of acting, and relied entirely on heart.





She told BBC Asian Network, "I think I lacked confidence and my language was an issue. I think I was a little stiff in places. I think that one thing I had working for me is that I tried to bring a lot of honesty and sensitivity to it. I think the emotionality of it was in the right place."





She continued, "Maybe it was all heart but it lacked a lot of technical understanding and a lot of finesse. I lacked technical understanding and maybe my skill set wasn't as polished. It's weird saying this about myself but I think I felt honest onscreen."





Both Janhvi's performance and the film were, however, well received. "The love has been overwhelming," she told Hindustan Times shortly after the film's release. "More than anything else, it feels good to know that we've moved people with this message that we were trying to convey. I'm just happy about any form of acceptance, so I have a chance to work more and do better at what I love.







To see my father (film producer Boney Kapoor), Shashank (Khaitan, director of 'Dhadak') and Karan (Johar, producer of 'Dhadak') feeling so proud and happy means the world to me." After Dhadak, she appeared in ZoyaAkhtar's short film in 'Ghost Stories', and has a wide slate of movies lined up. She will appear in the horror-comedy 'RoohiAfzana', the 'GunjanSaxena' biopic, 'Dostana 2, and 'Takht'.





---Agencies

Leave Your Comments