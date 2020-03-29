Yousuf, Zhilik's'AmarMone'





Popular singer Yousuf Ahmed Khanand renowned singer Zanita Ahmed Zhilikhas paired up for the first time with in an original song titled 'Amar Mone'.





With the lyrics of the song written by ShakhawatHossainMaruf, Yousuf himself has done the tune and music composition of the song. Under the direction of ParbotRaihan, the shooting of the song's music video took place in the capital's Banani DOHS area.





The music video of 'Amar Mone' is now available on Yousuf's official YouTube channel 'Y Beats'. "The entire world is living in fear of the coronavirus. We do not know when everything will be normal again. But life will go on as usual once again," said Yusuf.





"Listeners are enjoying the new song. We are happy with its reception. We want to especially thank Mukta Deb Didi for supporting us in creating the music video," he added.





Regarding the song, Zhilik said, "People in the country are living in panic. May Allah almighty save us from the present crisis? Let's take all proper precautions against coronavirus. This is my first original song with Yusuf. I really liked it and I hope the audience will enjoy it as well."

Leave Your Comments