Coronavirus: Global death toll passes 30,850





The death toll from coronavirus COVID-19 jumped to 30,879 globally on Sunday.





It has so far infected 663,740 people around the world, according to worldometer.





Of them, 490,678 are currently being treated with 25,207 being in serious or critical condition.





So far, 173,062 cases had outcomes and of them, 142,183 (82 percent) recovered and 18 percent died.





Bangladesh has so far reported five deaths from coronavirus.





No new patient tested positive for COVID-19 in the country in the past 24 hours, keeping the total number of confirmed cases at 48, Director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora said at a virtual press briefing on Saturday.





"In the past 24 hours, IEDCR has tested 42 samples and BITID in Chattogram five but all of them were negative," she said, adding that 1,068 samples have so far been tested.





Fifteen of the total patients people have recovered. Prof Flora said the patients were hospitalised for around eight to 16 days and they were aged between two and above 50 years.





COVID-19 is affecting 199 countries and territories around the world and two international conveyances — the Diamond Princess cruise ship harboured in Yokohama, Japan, and the Holland America's MS Zaandam cruise ship.

