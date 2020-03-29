Woman with coronavirus symptoms dies in Barishal





A woman with symptoms of coronavirus died at the Corona Unit of Sher-e-Bangla Medical College (SBMC) early Sunday.





The deceased was identified as Niru Begum, 45, wife of Md Dulal of Puranpara in the city.





SBMC Director Dr Md Bakir Hossain said the relatives of the patient rushed her to emergency around 11:45pm.





He suggested them to take the patient to Corona Unit of the hospital after hearing her symptoms. She died around 12:05am.





She had been suffering from diarrhea and underwent treatment at Barisal General Hospital around three days ago.





She returned home after recovery but fell sick again with fever, pain in the throat and asthma. She also had diabetes and high blood pressure, the doctor said quoting relatives.





The relatives took the body home soon after her death.





Six patients with symptoms of coronavirus were admitted to SBMC since last night. Doctors said the hospital lacks any equipment to test coronavirus.





Coronavirus, which was first reported in China in December last year, is affecting 199 countries and territories around the world and two international conveyances.





It has infected 663,741 people globally and killed 30,880 of them so far -- a mortality rate of 18 percent, according to Worldometer. But 142,183 of the patients have recovered while 490,678 are undergoing treatment. Of them, 25,207 patients are in critical condition.





Bangladesh has so far confirmed 48 COVID-19 cases and five deaths. The country has tested 1,068 samples till date.

