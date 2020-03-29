Sitakunda Upazila administration distributes food aid





The Sitakunda Upazila administration distributed food supplies among the poor and destitute on Saturday as the government asks people to stay home to prevent the spread of coronavirus.





In the first phase, 1,200 families have received the food assistance (10 kg rice, ½ kg pulses and 1 kg potato) each, Sitakunda Upazila Nirbahi Officer Milton Roy wrote on Facebook.





Besides, 500 poor and destitute families have got non-government food assistance (5 kg rice, 1 kg pulses, 1 kg potato, ½ litre oil, ½ kg onion, tea, and powder milk)





A total of 1,700 families have received the food assistance from the government and non-government funds in the first phase in the upazila.





The government announced a 10-day holiday to tackle the transmission of COVID-19. It shut down educational institutions and transportation and urged the people to stay indoors.





Bangladesh has so far confirmed 48 coronavirus cases and five deaths.

