Chinese medical team arrives in London to help fight COVID-19









A group of Chinese medical workers arrived at Heathrow Airport in London on Saturday to assist in the fight against COVID-19.





The 15-member team from east China's Shandong Province includes six medical experts specializing in disease prevention and control, traditional Chinese medicine and Western medicine and psychological counselling, among others.





The team brought medical supplies, which will be donated to local hospitals and Chinese communities. They will also provide health consultancy to the Chinese communities, according to Chinese diplomats here.





A total of 1,019 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 have died in Britain as of Friday afternoon, according to the figures released Saturday by the Department of Health and Social Care. As of Saturday morning, the number of confirmed cases in the country reached 17,089.

