In the past 24 hours in Turkey, 16 more people lost their lives due to COVID-19, raising the death toll to 108, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Saturday night.





The total number of novel coronavirus cases rose to 7,402 in Turkey, the minister tweeted.





A total of 7,641 tests were performed on Saturday and 1,704 were diagnosed, he added.





Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case in the country on March 11.

