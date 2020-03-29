No new coronavirus case in country in 48 hrs: IEDCR





No new patient has tested positive for COVID-19 in Bangladesh in the last two days, keeping the total number of confirmed cases in the country at 48.





Meanwhile, four more patients made complete recovery in the past 24 hours, Director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora said at an online press briefing on Sunday.





"In the past 24 hours IEDCR and BITID in Chattogram tested 109 samples. None of them were positive," she said.





Coronavirus, first reported in China in December last year, is affecting 199 countries and territories around the world and two international conveyances.





It has infected 663,741 people globally and killed 30,880 of them so far -- a mortality rate of 18 percent, according to Worldometer. But 142,183 of the patients have recovered while 490,678 are undergoing treatment. Of them, 25,207 patients are in critical condition.





Bangladesh has so far confirmed 48 COVID-19 cases and five deaths.





